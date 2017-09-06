Finance Minister now a credit disbursement agent – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-05

play videoPress conference being addressed by Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504658107_884_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The minority in parliament have raised concerns over the procurement processes, citing in particular a loan facility of GH?10,459,500 from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) granted to McDan shipping company.

According to them, a letter dated 9th June 2017 and signed by Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori Atta directing ADB to grant the credit facility amounts to usurpation of the powers of the Board of Directors of the bank.

He said at a time when Board of Directors of major institutions in the country have not been constituted , he finds it alarming government would sideline due process which according to him raises serious conflict of interest issues.

“This adds to a growing list of conflict of interest situations in which the Finance Minister seems to be entangled- the USD 2.25 bond, as well as the appointment of close relatives and his business associates to key positions at the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Ghana and a number of other state institutions”, he noted.

Addressing the media at a press conference Tuesday, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu said the role of the Finance Minister has been reduced to a credit disbursement agency in order to reward political cronies.

“Does the Minister for Finance have the authority to assume the role of management and the Board of Directors of a listed company, in this case the Agricultural Development Bank, to approve a loan of such an amount?” he queried?

He added that at a time when two banks have collapsed as a result of loans granted to private entities such, issues are very alarming and asked the media to probe further on the allegations.

Mr iddrisu wondered why a government that campaigned and even established a Ministry for Procurement would go ahead and award a contract based on sole sourcing.

This comes at a time when The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) is set to investigate the controversial $72 million Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) software scandal.

In line with the country’s procurement law, a committee has been set up by the PPA to audit all state procurement processes and to conduct due diligence on further state acquisitions.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the lack of the boards is a way for government to take inappropriate and illegal decisions such as the loan approval granted McDan shipping which was a violation and an affront to laid down corporate governance procedures.

“This adds to a growing list of conflict of interest situations in which the Finance Minister seems to be entangled- the USD 2.25 bond, as well as the appointment of close relatives and his business associates to key positions at the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Ghana and a number of other state institutions,” he said.

He accordingly called on government to constitute the Board of Directors of all state entities without any further delay in order to hold them accountable.