Education Ministry allays fears over SHS registration deadline

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

2017-09-06

The Ministry says still monitoring the registration process to ensure all students register

Deputy Minister in charge of Secondary Education, Dr. Yaw Adu Twum has allayed fears of parents and students who are worried about the deadline for the registration of new SHS students.

According to the Deputy Minister, GES and the Ministry of Education are still monitoring the registration process hoping that by Thursday every qualified student will be able to register.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Accra.

Dr. Adu Twum stated that parents and students have no cause to worry about their school placement if only the student qualified.

He said henceforth, registration in the various schools will be done electronically for the government to get appropriate data for the free Senior High School implementation.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition, Bright Appiah has attributed challenges currently being faced with the computer placement partly to the classification of schools.

He said most parents want their wards to go to particular schools.

Speaking on GBC’s ‘Behind the News,’ Mr Appiah called for schools to be upgraded to avoid these problems in future.

He emphasised the need for changes to the placement system to ensure its smooth running otherwise it may affect the implementation of the Free SHS policy.