Delta Force 13 case adjourned to October 10 over docket delay

A KMA Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region presided by Her Honor Mary Nsenkyire has adjourned the case involving thirteen (13) members of pro- New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force to October 10, 2017.

This is the 6th time the case has been adjourned.

The suspects are facing trial for assaulting the Ashanti Regional National Security Liaison Officer.

Police Prosecutor ACP Okyere Darko, told the court that the docket is still with the Attorney General’s Department and that the police is waiting for further advice.

Based on this, the court adjourned the case to October 10, 2017.

