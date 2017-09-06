Astro Football Academy to hold Fundraising dinner

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

One of the fastest growing football academies in the country, Astro Football club is set to hold a fundraising dinner to garner money for its operations as it seeks to expand and give more opportunities to talented footballers.

The fundraising event which has been scheduled to happen on 16th September 2017 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra, is geared towards raising money for the 5-year old Academy.

It is expected that jerseys and other football equipments will be auctioned and raffles will also be conducted for patrons to win some incredible prizes.

The CEO of Astros Football Club, Wessam Moussalem disclosed in an interview that the motive behind the event is to solicit for funds for the academy’s projects.

“We are seeking to expand and give more opportunities to gifted players and we need funds to embark on this ambitious project that will in the long inure to the benefit of this country, that is why we are organizing this event. We are appealing to corporate bodies, business magnates, and every benevolent soul to contribute to our course of raising of great footballers”, she said.

The program is being sponsored by Decathlon Ghana, Nasco electronics, Lord of the Wings restaurant, Lara Mart, Zebra aluminum company and W.aljundi aluminum.