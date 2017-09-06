Asamoah Gyan out 2-3 weeks with injury

The 31-year-old picked a groin injury during Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Congo Brazzaville last Friday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504709490_330_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kayserispor striker Asamoah Gyan will be out of action for two to three weeks after an injury on international duty.

The 31-year-old picked a muscle problem during Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Congo Brazzaville in 2018 World Cup qualifier last Friday.

The former Sunderland did not recover in time for the reverse 5-1 thrashing of the Red Devils in Brazzaville despite traveling with the team.

And he has confirmed he will be between 2-3 weeks, meaning he will miss Kayserispor’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Sivasspor on Saturday.

“After the first game, I went for a scan and there was a stretch in the muscle and so it going to take between 2-3 weeks to heal,” he said

“I have to go to my club and start treatment and make sure I return to the pitch as soon as possible.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments