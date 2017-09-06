Andani, Abudu gates to resume peace talks

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-05

An inter-ministerial committee handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate has now succeeded <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504665090_988_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The representatives of the Abudu and Andani Royals have agreed to resume peace talks after a long period of deadlock.

The mediation talks hit a snag after a misunderstanding over the implementation of the final phase of the road map to peace in Dagbon.

President Akufo-Addo while in opposition pledged his commitment to permanently resolve the age-long Dagbon crisis.

The President at a recent meeting held with the Chiefs and People of Dagbon at the Flagstaff House in Accra maintained his neutrality in handling the Chieftaincy stalemate and called for support of Dagbon and other major stakeholders to build a progressive and prosperous Dagbon state.

An inter-ministerial committee handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate has now succeeded to reach a middle-ground with the two gates to resume peace talks at the Manhyia palace, where the Committee of eminent chiefs is mediating the protracted chieftaincy conflict.

The inter-ministerial committee comprises of the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi and the National Security Minister, Hon. Kan Dapaah.