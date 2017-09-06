Agambire will bounce back – Adom-Otchere

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Chairman of Agams Holdings, Roland Agambire, “will bounce back” with his business, Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, host Paul Adom-Otchere, has said.

Extolling the entrepreneurial prowess of some local businesspeople on his show on Tuesday, 5 August, Mr Adom-Otchere described Mr Agambire as “my favourite”, saying: “Roland Agambire, I am telling you viewers, we are praying for Roland, Roland Agambire will bounce back, he will bounce back and be able to achieve results.

“Of course we know that the GYEEDA thing affected him a little bit but Roland Agambire will bounce back, he will bounce back, Roland, RLG, I am telling you that we are praying for you as an entrepreneur of our land, you will bounce back, you will do business and you will employ people and you’ll create wealth, Roland will do it, he will bounce back.”

In his view, local businesspeople should be supported by the government to succeed rather than tried in the media, insisting they are assets to Ghana rather than liabilities.

“Tobinco is an asset to this country, not a liability, he is an asset, he can never be a liability because he’s created businesses. Ernest Ofori, my fellow Odadee, is an asset to this country, he is not a liability, he is an asset. We have to understand that these entrepreneurs are assets.

“Look at this man, Koko King; shouldn’t they be giving him the School Feeding Programme, shouldn’t they? The government should go and support this gentleman. He has demonstrated that he understands how to feed people with little resources, why are we not giving him the School Feeding Programme? And if they go and give him the School Feeding Programme, somebody will say the contract has been awarded to him, why shouldn’t it be awarded to him? Because he is an entrepreneur who has demonstrated that it is achievable.

“These are the people who will build our nation, these are the people who will create employment, these are the people who will make possible One-District, One-Factory, these are the people who will make it possible, it’s not the politicians in parliament, they are supposed to legislate, it’s not us the media – well maybe we, too, we are entrepreneurs [a bit]. Koko King should be awarded something by the government, the guy has worked so hard, and then we have Osei Kwame Despite, of course he is an asset to this country, he is not a liability,” Mr Adom-Otchere said.