A Plus yet to cancel BOST contract despite earlier ‘threat’

5 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-05

Controversial hiplife musician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has not canceled his company’s contract with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) despite claims that he would do so last week.

Citi News checks from BOST indicate that the artiste is yet to submit a letter canceling the contract.

The musician declared he would cancel the contract last week after scores of NPP supporters took him on for accusing two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt.

After making the corruption claims in a social media post, it emerged that A Plus had been awarded a contract from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) to transport petroleum products from BOST’s facility at Tema to other parts of the country.

It was alleged that A Plus’ social media rants against the government officials were due to the refusal of the latter to approve an expansion of his contract.

A-Plus in a subsequent interview with Citi News said he will terminate his contract with BOST.

“As I speak, I’ve sent somebody who is on his way to deliver a letter to BOST to terminate the contract that we have to transport fuel around Ghana,” A Plus said in the interview.

He, however, said he had not been paid for the services his company rendered to BOST over the past months.

“I want to put on record that BOST has not paid me any money, not even one Ghana cedis. It is not only that, but people want to bring the President’s name in saying that the President is giving huge monies to his friends and supporters and it is not good for the president. It is just wild allegations that A Plus is making three million cedis at BOST. It is laughable; it is not something that we should even go into,” he added.