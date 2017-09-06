2018 WCQ: ‘Let’s win our next games, God will decide our fate’ – Coach Kwesi Appiah

The Black Stars redeemed themselves with a 5-1 win in the return encounter on Tuesday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504700032_641_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says it’s important for the team to win their remaining games and hope other results favour them.

The Black Stars bounced back from last Friday’s disappointing stalemate against the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium as they redeemed themselves with a 5-1 win in the return encounter on Tuesday.

Despite the team’s emphatic win in Brazzaville, Ghana’s hopes of making it to yet another FIFA World Cup tournament looks gloomy as they sit third on the table, four points behind leaders Egypt with two games to end the qualifiers.

And speaking after the game, coach Appiah urged his side to win their next two matches and leave the rest to God to decide.

“I always maintain that the most important thing to do is to win our remaining matches, but as to say emphatically that we can book a place in the finals, let’s leave it to God to decide. The bottom line is to keep focus and win our games,” says Appiah.

