Young Entrepreneur Awards 2017 nominees unveiled.

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Solomon Adjei

2017-09-05

Organizers of Young Entrepreneur Awards

Organizers of Young Entrepreneur Awards have released the nominees for the maiden edition of the awards instituted to recognize and celebrate entrepreneurs below age 40.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Solomon Adjei; the Founding President of Youth Business Network stated that the awards will be held on Saturday October 18th in Accra.

Public voting which holds 30% of the winners’ selection decisions is ongoing now, and the general public is called upon to visit the website www.yeawards.com to vote for their favorite entrepreneurs.

Young Entrepreneur Awards is powered by the Youth Business Network, under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with support from National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), National Youth Authority (NYA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan (NEIP) and Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC).

Below is the full list of nominees and their companies;

Category: Female Celebrity Entrepreneur

Beverly Afaglo, Celebrity Hall

Deloris Frimpong Manso, Max Gringo

Tracey Boakye, Shakira Movie Productions

Martha Ankomah, Yaba Ghana Company Ltd

Anita Erskine, Anita Erskine Media

Category: MALE CELEBRITY ENTREPRENEUR

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Nineteen57 By KOD

Kwame Nsiah Apau (Okyeame Kwame), Firm Bridges Communications

John Mensah Foli (Jay Foli), 2131

Joe Mettle, Reverb Studios

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Santana), Kaya Tours

Merqury Quaye, Merqury Republic

Category: FEMALE DISABILITY ENTREPRENEUR

Sarah Anderson, Sarah’s Salon

Gladys Agbenu, Alavanyo Pub

Talata Aguri, Akusoba Lodge

Category: MALE DISABILITY ENTREPRENEUR

Bernard Oduro Takyi, Omanbapa Group

Amos Nana Yaw Oduro, Oxford Academy

Ntim Twumasi Kwaku, Ntk Ventures

Agyei Andrews Eric, Pro-Damtal Entreprises

Charles Narh-Teye, DBL Enterprises

Category: FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR

Rebecca Donkor, Makeup Ghana

Mary Anane Awuku, April June Cleaners

Winifred Selby, Ghana Bamboo Bikes

Mabel Simpson, Msimps

Joyce Boadi Okyere, Stationery & Supplies

Abena B. Brigidi, Nimed Capital

Akua Obenewaa Donkor, Décor Craft

Category: MALE ENTREPRENEUR

Amankwaa Agyemang, Royal Tv

Richard Dugan, Mcottleys Holdings

Alain Gbeasor, Gesus Company Limited

Alex Adjei Bram, Hubtel

Richard Nunekpeku, Anyako Farms

Randy Osae Bediako, Kharis Media

Samuel Kofi Boateng, Ahwene Investments

Category: SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

Jorge Appiah, Kumasi Hive

Nana Akua Afriyie Busia, Naab Foundation

Paul Semeh, Street Children Empowerment Foundation (Scef)

Nadia Nana Yaa Owusu, STA Africa (Saving The Arts In Africa)

Emmanuel Leslie Addae, Africa Internship Academy , Tedx Accra

Shemimah Dapilaa, The Shemimah Dapilaa foundation

Category: FEMALE STARTUP ENTREPRENEUR

Ruth Amoah, The Sweet Art Co.

Alberta Dosu, Mzbecky’s Fashion

Patricia Asare, Gyenatua Later Money Lending

Hannah Boadiwaa Nyame, Akbfashion

Ann Amenuvor, Play Portraits

Category: MALE STARTUP ENTREPRENEUR

Charis Joshua Debrah, Adepa Shoes

Adjei Boateng Christopher, Chris-Link Publications

Kelvin Kenneth, Event Guide Ghana

Godfred Obeng Boateng, A1 Bread

Hermas Siberko, Rampa Farms

Category: FEMALE STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR

Freda Asiedua Otibu, Pheb Collections

Princess Anni, Rising Africa

Abigail Owusuwaa Gyamfi, Oga Golden Solution

Afua Asantewaa Ofosu, Asaa Ashers

Betty Sackey, Team Care Ghana

Category: MALE STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR

Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah, Ripples Interior

Felix Appiah Manu, Fam Studio Gh

Emmanuel Addo Bekoe, Kobby Webs Tech

Bright Aferi, Hill Bill Shoes

Emmanuel Anning, Nuels Incorporated

Category: YBN FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR

Henrietta Adjetey, Brande

Gladys Nyame, Glam Life Parlour

Felicia Mensah, CMH Spring-Forth Business

Josephine Jackson, Qualmark Co. Limited

Category: YBN MALE ENTREPRENEUR

Chef Elijah Amooh, Food For All Africa

Daniel Appiah, GS Logistics

Andrew Brebo, Switch Ghana

Sampson Djomor, Solid Rock

Zakiyu Tindalyn, Zit Media

Jeremiah Larte Lartey, ClassPee Market

Bansi Abubakar Abdul Hamid, Bansi Clothing

Category: SME FINANCIER

UBA

Omnibank

Beige Bank

Unibank

Premium Bank

Category: SME SUPPORT PLATFORMS

Biztrends, Ghone

Citi Business, Citi Fm

Joy Business, Joy Fm

Business Pitch, 3fm

Meet The Boss, Pulse.Com.Gh

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR