Young Entrepreneur Awards 2017 nominees unveiled.

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Solomon Adjei

2017-09-05

Organizers of Young Entrepreneur Awards have released the nominees for the maiden edition of the awards instituted to recognize and celebrate entrepreneurs below age 40.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Solomon Adjei; the Founding President of Youth Business Network stated that the awards will be held on Saturday October 18th in Accra.

Public voting which holds 30% of the winners’ selection decisions is ongoing now, and the general public is called upon to visit the website www.yeawards.com to vote for their favorite entrepreneurs.



Young Entrepreneur Awards is powered by the Youth Business Network, under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with support from National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), National Youth Authority (NYA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan (NEIP) and Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC).

Below is the full list of nominees and their companies;

Category: Female Celebrity Entrepreneur



Beverly Afaglo, Celebrity Hall



Deloris Frimpong Manso, Max Gringo



Tracey Boakye, Shakira Movie Productions



Martha Ankomah, Yaba Ghana Company Ltd



Anita Erskine, Anita Erskine Media

Category: MALE CELEBRITY ENTREPRENEUR



Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Nineteen57 By KOD



Kwame Nsiah Apau (Okyeame Kwame), Firm Bridges Communications



John Mensah Foli (Jay Foli), 2131



Joe Mettle, Reverb Studios



Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Santana), Kaya Tours



Merqury Quaye, Merqury Republic

Category: FEMALE DISABILITY ENTREPRENEUR



Sarah Anderson, Sarah’s Salon



Gladys Agbenu, Alavanyo Pub



Talata Aguri, Akusoba Lodge

Category: MALE DISABILITY ENTREPRENEUR



Bernard Oduro Takyi, Omanbapa Group



Amos Nana Yaw Oduro, Oxford Academy



Ntim Twumasi Kwaku, Ntk Ventures



Agyei Andrews Eric, Pro-Damtal Entreprises



Charles Narh-Teye, DBL Enterprises

Category: FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR



Rebecca Donkor, Makeup Ghana



Mary Anane Awuku, April June Cleaners



Winifred Selby, Ghana Bamboo Bikes



Mabel Simpson, Msimps



Joyce Boadi Okyere, Stationery & Supplies



Abena B. Brigidi, Nimed Capital



Akua Obenewaa Donkor, Décor Craft

Category: MALE ENTREPRENEUR



Amankwaa Agyemang, Royal Tv



Richard Dugan, Mcottleys Holdings



Alain Gbeasor, Gesus Company Limited



Alex Adjei Bram, Hubtel



Richard Nunekpeku, Anyako Farms



Randy Osae Bediako, Kharis Media



Samuel Kofi Boateng, Ahwene Investments

Category: SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR



Jorge Appiah, Kumasi Hive



Nana Akua Afriyie Busia, Naab Foundation



Paul Semeh, Street Children Empowerment Foundation (Scef)



Nadia Nana Yaa Owusu, STA Africa (Saving The Arts In Africa)



Emmanuel Leslie Addae, Africa Internship Academy , Tedx Accra



Shemimah Dapilaa, The Shemimah Dapilaa foundation

Category: FEMALE STARTUP ENTREPRENEUR



Ruth Amoah, The Sweet Art Co.



Alberta Dosu, Mzbecky’s Fashion



Patricia Asare, Gyenatua Later Money Lending



Hannah Boadiwaa Nyame, Akbfashion



Ann Amenuvor, Play Portraits

Category: MALE STARTUP ENTREPRENEUR



Charis Joshua Debrah, Adepa Shoes



Adjei Boateng Christopher, Chris-Link Publications



Kelvin Kenneth, Event Guide Ghana



Godfred Obeng Boateng, A1 Bread



Hermas Siberko, Rampa Farms

Category: FEMALE STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR



Freda Asiedua Otibu, Pheb Collections



Princess Anni, Rising Africa



Abigail Owusuwaa Gyamfi, Oga Golden Solution



Afua Asantewaa Ofosu, Asaa Ashers



Betty Sackey, Team Care Ghana

Category: MALE STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR



Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah, Ripples Interior



Felix Appiah Manu, Fam Studio Gh



Emmanuel Addo Bekoe, Kobby Webs Tech



Bright Aferi, Hill Bill Shoes



Emmanuel Anning, Nuels Incorporated

Category: YBN FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR



Henrietta Adjetey, Brande



Gladys Nyame, Glam Life Parlour



Felicia Mensah, CMH Spring-Forth Business



Josephine Jackson, Qualmark Co. Limited

Category: YBN MALE ENTREPRENEUR



Chef Elijah Amooh, Food For All Africa



Daniel Appiah, GS Logistics



Andrew Brebo, Switch Ghana



Sampson Djomor, Solid Rock



Zakiyu Tindalyn, Zit Media



Jeremiah Larte Lartey, ClassPee Market



Bansi Abubakar Abdul Hamid, Bansi Clothing

Category: SME FINANCIER



UBA



Omnibank



Beige Bank



Unibank



Premium Bank

Category: SME SUPPORT PLATFORMS



Biztrends, Ghone



Citi Business, Citi Fm



Joy Business, Joy Fm



Business Pitch, 3fm



Meet The Boss, Pulse.Com.Gh