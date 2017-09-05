You all are useless and foolish – Countryman Songo flays Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Outspoken sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known Countryman Songo has launched a vicious attack on coaches, players and management of the Black Stars for what he describes as a poor performance against Congo last Friday.

The ‘Fire Man’ as he is affectionately called, was at his raging best on Monday describing the players as “fools” and “unpatriotic”.

The Black Stars has come under severe attacks after they struggled to pull a 1-1 draw with Congo in the 2018 World Cup qualifying game played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

As expected by many soccer fans, Songo on the Monday edition of the award-winning “Fire for Fire’ show descended heavily on the team.

He questioned Kwesi Appiah’s selection criteria and tactics deployed on the day and also lambasted the players for not playing their hearts out for the nation.

“The Black Stars deserves to be criticized because they are useless and foolish. The coach is also tactically clueless. On Friday, they played as if they spent the night before the game with a bevy of prostitutes. Majority of the players are deadwoods and do not deserve call-up but they are being called because the coach is equally useless”.

“The players are only interested in the taxpayers’ money and showing off but are not concerned with winning games to make Ghanaians proud” he fumed with rage.

Songo further called on the president to intervene and curtail the partisan-politics that is creeping into the team. He pleaded with him to call the Sports Minister and his deputy to order describing the latter as someone who talks loosely.

Meanwhile, the Stars are in Congo for the return fixture and hope to redeem their image.

“We have to make sure we overcome the critics, that is the most important thing because we didn’t do well and we have to lift up our game and win. We have to go there and surely make people happy because we do agree people are not happy with our performance, which happens in football. We have to be real here, it happens, so we have to go there and make people happy and make sure they forget about the game with Congo at home,” says Asamoah Gyan, captain of the side.

Uganda remains top of the group with seven points after beating Egypt 1-0 in Thursday’s game. Egypt is second with six points followed by Ghana on two points and Congo with a point.