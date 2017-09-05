We’ve not received Free SHS funds – CHASS

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has revealed that the various senior high schools across the country have not received funds for the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme.

The government promised to make 20 per cent of the funds for the implementation of the programme available to the schools before the start of the programme.

But the General Secretary of CHASS, Samuel Gyebi Yeboah, told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Accra FM’s Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, September 5 that: “Although the Free SHS is starting this September we haven’t received the funds yet.

“We are however optimistic that the government will release the funds to the various senior high school schools across the country.”

Government has announced that the Free SHS programme will start in September with the first year students in all the high schools in the country.

Addressing the press on Monday, September 4, Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, called on parents not to pay any fees demanded by heads of senior high schools since the government is taking care of all such expenses.

“Students are not supposed to pay any fees,” he said, adding, “As a matter of fact, PTA-levied fees like utilities, development levy, and even teacher motivation is going to be paid by the government, as a result, we’ve made it abundantly clear to headmasters that money should not be the reason why a student should not go to school. Therefore no parent should receive a bill.”

Dr Adutwum added: “Even if PTA meets and decides in consultation with GES that there is something they want to do and they want parents to contribute, it will not be mandatory. If Mr Kojo Mensah doesn’t have money to make that contribution for his ward, the student will not be prevented from going to school.”