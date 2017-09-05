We need to exploit the bauxite we have – Osafo Marfo to African countries

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-05

Yaw Osafo-Marfo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504621977_701_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, has urged African nations to develop new ways of doing things in order to reduce the rate of borrowing.

Speaking at the official opening of the 26th annual meeting of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) Board of Governors in Accra opined that,“We need to exploit the bauxite we have, we need to exploit the iron ore we have.”

The Senior Minister continued, ‘’We need to develop these and generate employment for the youth. We must begin to think outside the box as Africans.”

He quizzed, ”How do we assess capital aside borrowing?

Mr. Marfo added,”The conventional thinking is borrowing. If you get to your limit of borrowing what do you do? Some of these problems are very common in many African countries and I charge you to look at assessing capital not necessarily through borrowing”.