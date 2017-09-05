Verdict of 2012 Election Petition was an insult to petitioners – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Supreme Court verdict of 2012 election petition in Ghana was insult to the petitioners.

According to a private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, the posture of the Presiding Judge Justice William Atuguba was an insult to Ghanaians at large comparing what has happened in Kenya.

“If you read Justice William Atuguba’s verdict it is full of insults”, according to the controversial lawyer, ” he insulted Nana Addo and NPP that their petition is one of most useless petitions ever”

“When we have a clear case where the Constitution says “Shall’ then we have Atuguba interpreting it another way”, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw stated on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

“Justice Atugaba led the Supreme Court to fail to uphold the law and constitution of the country”, the public advocate lawyer fumed in the telephone interview.

According to him, considering evidence brought before the apex court and verdict delivered, it was clear that everything was skewed to favor the then ruling party; National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the President.

“Unlike Kenya’s Supreme Court, our Judges failed to do constitutional right. …judges in Kenya were bold to uphold to their constitutional right” he stated urging same in Ghana in the future.