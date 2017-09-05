United way set to enhance digital literacy in basic schools on World Literacy Day

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-05

United Way Ghana seeks to build up NGO service delivery in the areas of health and education <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504645484_560_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

United Way Ghana has announced its annual World Literacy Day event to train students from various basic schools in the Ayawaso East on utilizing digital tools to enhance learning and research. The event, which includes a durbar and training seminar, will be held at the Kawukudi Park on Thursday, September 7 on the theme ‘Literacy in a Digital World.’

Each year, through its Improving Basic Education (IBE) programme, United Way Ghana engages hundreds of students in the lower and upper basic levels in educational activities on World Literacy Day to improve their reading and writing skills. Prior to the training seminar for the students, a durbar will be held to enlighten teachers, parents and community members on the practical relevance of digital research tools and ways to guide their students to use them for learning both in school and at home.

“This year’s World Literacy Day event is an opportunity to advance the knowledge of digital tools amongst young students and expose them to digital resources they can employ to improve learning and research,” said Janet Butler, Vice President of the Africa Region & the Caribbean for United Way Worldwide.

September 8 was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO on November 17, 1965 to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. This year, the theme ‘Literacy in a Digital World’ looks at how digital tools is being optimized for teaching and learning in today’s age of information.

“Literacy is essential to the development of our communities. It is the foundation for building inclusive and resilient communities. By working to improve digital literacy, we believe it will help to combat poverty and increase youth participation in community development,” Butler added.

Implementing partners for United Way Ghana’s World Literacy Day event are Baraka Policy Institute, Achievers Ghana, Open Foundation West Africa, Ghana Muslim Academy and Muslim Family Counselling Services.

About United Way Ghana

United Way Ghana is a non-profit organisation that unites and connects all sectors of society-individuals, business, non-profit organisations and governments – to create long-term social change. With focus on education, income and health – the building blocks for a good quality life, United Way is engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.