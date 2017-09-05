Today at the newsstands | General News 2017-09-05

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
NHIS risks imminent collapse from under funding
Banks ready for new capitalisation
IMF hails Ghana’s economy recovery
‘No more tax freebies for COCOBOD’ – CEO
Extinction of mobile money imminent
Government’s big ideas to transform tourism in Ghana
Government sacks Ibrahim from Nyihanin forest; bauxite deal cancelled
Cash for transfer hits customs
Soldiers kill man over mobile phone in Kasoa
Ghana will shine in 2018 – Prophet Kofi Nyame
No panic for free SHS – Minister
Government revokes Exton cubic mining leases; Public officials who committed infractions under probe
NIA to be re-launched on September 15
Paperless port transaction faces teething challenges
Free SHS: All qualified candidates will be placed – Minister
‘Exton Cubic has no licence to operate’- Amewu
COCOBOD to promote cocoa products in China