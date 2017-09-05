Today at the newsstands | General News 2017-09-05

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-05

FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

NHIS risks imminent collapse from under funding

Banks ready for new capitalisation

IMF hails Ghana’s economy recovery

‘No more tax freebies for COCOBOD’ – CEO

Extinction of mobile money imminent

Government’s big ideas to transform tourism in Ghana

Government sacks Ibrahim from Nyihanin forest; bauxite deal cancelled

Cash for transfer hits customs

Soldiers kill man over mobile phone in Kasoa

Ghana will shine in 2018 – Prophet Kofi Nyame

No panic for free SHS – Minister

Government revokes Exton cubic mining leases; Public officials who committed infractions under probe

NIA to be re-launched on September 15

Paperless port transaction faces teething challenges

Free SHS: All qualified candidates will be placed – Minister

‘Exton Cubic has no licence to operate’- Amewu

COCOBOD to promote cocoa products in China

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR