Technical Universities governing councils to be inaugurated on Friday – government

2017-09-05

The governing councils for all technical universities across the country is expected to be inaugurated on Friday, September 8, 2017.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, after he received a petition from a group of graduate protesters belonging to the 2015/16 and 2016/17 batches of the various polytechnics and technical universities on Tuesday, September 5 2017.

The group hit the streets of the capital-Accra today to protest against government’s failure to institute the governing councils of the various Technical Universities.

According to them, the non-existent of the Councils has affected their graduations and issuance of their certificates from the various institutions.

But addressing the graduates, Dr Adutwum said: “At this time, I just want you to know that plans have been made already before today. We have scheduled the inauguration of the boards of polytechnics at the university village at Legon, so on Friday, you can all come there and witness the inauguration of the boards of technical universities.”