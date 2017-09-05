Teacher Unions threaten protest over $72m SSNIT deal

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: thepublisheronline.com

2017-09-05

SSNIT is being investigated by EOCO for blowing $72 million on procuring and installing a software <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504605362_477_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Teacher Unions in the country have threatened to hit the streets if those found culpable in the $72 million SSNIT’s software deal are not prosecuted.

The Unions have also has called on the Board of SSNIT to be swift with its investigations.

SSNIT is being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for blowing $72 million on procuring and installing a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) in a bid to digitize the Trust.

The cost, which was originally $34 million, later ballooned to $66 million and then to $72 million due to maintenance and additional infrastructure, and the variation was approved by the Trust’s board.

Head of Conditions of Service of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (NAT), Mr Arhin Aquah Quarshie, who was speaking in an interview with TV3 expressed disappointment at the SSNIT deal.

He condemned the use of money by SNITT without any form of accountability, stating “Why do you use people’s monies like this. If it is genuine I don’t have a problem but if they go through the audit and they realized that they have done the untoward, they should be jailed.

He urged that the monies be reclaimed before jailing the culprits.

For his part, the vice president of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ernest Abrakwa Asante, said “There is the need for transparency to persist in our systems, and in order to achieve that, it is very necessary for the culprits to face the law squarely to serve as an example to others. If we do not see that people will continue misusing and looting our funds.”

Mr Asante lamented that the contributions made by SSNIT have not been of benefit to their contributors.

“As a unionist, I should see that my members contribute and they get something out of it and that is the reason why we find ourselves wanting because l contribute for 20years, 30years”, he said.

Mr Asante charged the SSNIT Board to ensure that the lump sum of contributors are properly calculated to enhance their benefit.