‘Stranded’ Bunkpurugu BECE candidates get SHS placement

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-05

Some of the 200 BECE candidates in Bunkpurugu have been placed in Senior High Schools <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504584664_988_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some of the 200 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from two communities in the Bunkpurugu District of the Northern Region, who were unable to sit for two papers in the last exams, have been placed in Senior High Schools.

These candidates were unable to write the English and Religious and Moral Education papers during the 2017 BECE.

The Assembly member for Kambatiak, James Duut Yogarin, who confirmed this to Citi News, expressed optimism that all of the stranded candidates would be placed.

“Some have started checking their placement and they have gotten schools… I have not gotten all the information but those I have asked so far, they have gotten placement. I believe that all of them will be placed,” Duut Yogarin said.

A last minute change in the examination centre meant the students were unable to sit for the first two papers. The new centre was too far from the communities that the candidates hailed from.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), later assured that the 200 candidates would be placed in various Senior High Schools to further their education.

WAEC had previously said the candidates would have had to re-sit the two papers in February 2018, but this was met with some criticism from the public, with a Child’s Right advocacy group, Child Rights International going as far as dragging WAEC to court.

The court is yet to pass judgement on matter, but WAEC says, despite the decision to place the students in some schools, they would still be given the opportunity to re-sit the two papers in February 2018.



–