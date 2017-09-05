SHS placement: Frustrated parents besiege Education Ministry

The parents are seeking placement for their wards <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504613634_502_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some frustrated parents have besieged the premises of the Education Ministry to seek placement for their wards following the challenges that have plagued the exercise.

Reporting live from the premises of the ministry, Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey said the “place can be likened to a call centre.”

Meanwhile, the government has said it is working to solve the Internet-based challenges that have hindered the Computerized School Selection Placement Secretariat (CSSPS).

Speaking at a press conference Monday, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-Tertiary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said, “As I speak, we have acquired new servers. We are making sure there are back up plans. We are working with NIIT in Accra… their place is open for parents who may have connectivity issues.”

