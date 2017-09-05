Poly/Tech university graduates demonstrate today

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-05

The action is meant to register their frustration with the authorities <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504600236_353_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A coalition of graduates belonging to the 2015/16 and 2016/17 batches of the various Polytechnics and Technical Universities across the country are expected to march across the principal streets of Accra today, Tuesday 5 September 2017.

The action is meant to register their frustration with authorities over their inability to issue them certificates despite completing their courses of studies.

The group said it has been more than a year since its members completed school and national service without certificates, a situation they believe is making it difficult for them to secure jobs or further their education.

Tuesday’s protest is expected to pile pressure on government to reconstitute all governing councils of the technical universities and polytechnics in the country.

Speaking to Class news, Convener of the coalition, Kumah Alfred Brown, said: “We picketed the Ministry of Education to let them know about the situation but still they haven’t done anything about the situation. Our polytechnics or technical universities are still operating without governing councils, and, so, it has affected us a lot. We cannot apply for jobs because we don’t have certificates, we cannot upgrade by going to school again to do other courses because our transcripts have not been certified to be accepted by whatever institution we apply to, and, so, these are our grievances and so everything is set for the demonstration today.”