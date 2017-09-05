Pearl Esua-Mensah to head Media General Group

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-09-05

Pearl Esua-Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504574123_123_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Deputy Managing Director of UT Bank, Madam Pearl Esua-Mensah, has been appointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Media General Group.

Media General Group owns over 6 media brands including TV3, Onua 95.1 FM, 3FM 92.7, Akoma 87.9FM, Connect 97.1FM, 3news.com and Adesa Productions.

Madam Pearl Esua-Mensah whose appointment takes effect from October 1, 2017, will be taking over from Mr. John Chiahemen, whose contract with the company expires at the end of September, 2017.

Citi Business News has however gathered Ms Esua-Mensah will lead the company as its Acting Chief Executive Officer from September 4 till the end of the month. Prior to her appointment, Ms Esua-Mensah was the Managing Consultant of Feniks limited, a company she founded.

She also served as the Director of Finance and Administration at UT bank from 20016 to 2009 and later became its Deputy Managing Director from 2009 to 2015.

Madam Pearl Esua-Mensah holds a MBA – International Business Strategy from University of Manchester.