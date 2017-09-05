NUGS begins decentralisation process to amend its Constitution

National Union of Ghana Students has been characterised by infighting and divisions <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504585834_621_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has begun a process to decentralise its operations and amend its Constitution.

This forms parts of efforts to make the union more efficient, effective and responsive to the need of students.

Speaking to GBC`s Radio Ghana on happenings in the Union, NUGS Financial Controller, Hubert Elorm Adehokey said, the high court has cleared the elected executives with the exception of the President and the Coordinator, to carry on with their functions.

He said with the absence of the President, the General Secretary, Akwesi Agyemong-Opoku is to act as President.

The NUGs Financial Controller has also been explaining the underlying causes of the annual ritual of debate over the legitimacy of the executives of the Union.

He also touched on whether or not the elections are influenced by political parties.

