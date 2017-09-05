NPP executives warned to stop campaigning openly

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-05

New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives have been warned not to openly campaign for any candidate vying for party position.

Any party official that will breach this strict order by openly campaigning for any contestant could face punitive action including suspension.

This was disclosed by Eugene Boakye Antwi, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin in Kumasi, who is also the deputy Minister for Works and Housing.

He explained that the NPP constitution explicitly forbids party officials to openly campaign for any contestant, since it breeds confusion.

According to him “The party constitution proposes sanctions for offenders of the rule and so I am urging party officials to take note and stay away from trouble”.

Mr. Boakye Antwi gave the strong warning when the NPP Women’s Wing of Subin, led by, Ama Konadu Boateng, organized a health screening exercise on Saturday.

The laudable exercise is among the new policies put together by the party women in the constituency to improve the health of the members.

The Subin lawmaker observed that open campaign by party officials during past elections usually resulted in confusion and troubles in the party.

In line with this, he stressed the need for party officials to stay neutral in the upcoming party polls so that the NPP’s peace and unity would be protected.

Mr. Boakye Antwi also charged party members to constantly pay their monthly dues so that the party would get adequate funds to carry on with its programmes.

Winning political power, he stated, doesn’t mean that party dues should not be paid, noting that the party needs the support of its members to move ahead.

Ama Konadu Boateng, the NPP Subin Women’s Organizer, said she wants her members to remain healthy and contribute to national growth, hence organizing the event.

Nana Ama Ampomah, the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP, who was also present, officially outdoored the cloth for the Subin NPP Women’s Wing amid jubilations.