NPP aspirant warns party over Kennedy Agyapong

2017-09-05

Greater Accra regional organiser aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nathaniel Tetteh Bossah, has cautioned the party against comments by Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to him, if not checked, the maverick MP will destroy the party before the next general election—2020.

“Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and his cohorts are the kind of people the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, talked about at the NPP national delegates’ conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region, that he would not allow any such saboteurs to capsise his boat since he is the captain,” he stated.

Speaking in reaction to Mr. Agyapong’s bribery allegations against some government officials, the Greater Accra regional aspiring organiser took a swipe at the NPP firebrand, warning that his outbursts could destroy the government of Akufo-Addo.

To this end, he advised Mr. Agyapong to use his media houses to promote government programmes rather destroy it.

In his estimation, the best thing for Mr. Agyapong to do if there was corruption in the government was to help fight it “because he is part of the party instead of always accusing people through the media of being corrupt.”

He also used the opportunity to advise NPP members to channel their grievances through the party’s in-built structures.

He reminded NPP members of the advice former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, gave at the just-ended national delegates’ conference not to wash their dirty linen in public.