New website for BECE candidate placement launched

2017-09-05

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a new website for junior school leavers to choose their preferred senior high schools.

Basic school leavers seeking placement in senior high schools complained about the lack of access to an earlier website built for the purpose.

Officials say the new website www.cssps.gov.gh should resolve the challenges.

The Service has also extended the deadline for the self-placement to Thursday, September 7, 2017.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said it has been “working with the National Information Technology Agency to resolve this challenge and wishes to assure the general public of immediate full access.”

Below is a copy of the full statement: