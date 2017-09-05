NDC restrategises for 2020 with unity walk in Tamale

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress is embarking on a unity walk this Saturday in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, as part of the strategies to recapture power.

The opposition performed poorly in the 2016 general elections which saw then incumbent, John Mahama loose to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo in the presidential contest. The NDC also lost its majority hold in parliament to the NPP.

The NDC is gradually bouncing out of the defeat and has begun remobilising its support base in a bid to energise the grassroot especially the northern part of the country where it has a lot of following.

In the past one month, the Council of Elders including former President Jerry Rawlings, has been meeting religiously every Tuesday morning at the Party’s Headquarters in Adabraka giving guidance as regards the way forward for the Party.

The unity walk which has been scheduled to take off from the Jubilee Park from 7 am will also provide an avenue for the supporters interact and socialise with each their leaders.

The NDC currently commands at least 20 of the 31 seats in the Northern Region while the governing NPP has 10.

Executives of the opposition party in the Northern Region are hoping to use the unity walk to bring together supporters and work together towards victory in the coming general election in the year 2020.