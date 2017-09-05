Nana Addo’s free SHS is a hoax – Alex Kyeremeh

Alex Kyeremeh,Former Deputy Education Minister in charge of Pre-tertiary Education <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504643593_128_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Deputy Education Minister in charge of Pre-tertiary Education, Hon. Alex Kyeremeh has described Nana Akufo-Addo’s free Senior High School policy as progressively free and not entirely free.

Speaking in an interview with Otec fm, Hon. Kyeremeh explained that the free SHS policy from his perspective is just a photocopy of the progressively free education policy which already existed in the country.

According to him, the erstwhile Mahama administration instituted proper measures to make the policy more attractive and more beneficial to the ordinary Ghanaian.

The former Techiman North member of Parliament questioned the NPP government on why continuing students in the various senior high schools are not eligible for the policy if it is indeed free.

”Until they make the policy free and totally free for every SHS student including continuing students, I will never accept that the policy is free”, Mr Kyeremeh added.

He believes the ruling NPP used the free SHS policy to convince Ghanaians to vote them into power but have failed to fulfill their sugarcoated promise made whiles in opposition.

