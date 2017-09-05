MoF now credit facility for NPP cronies – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of using his position to reward cronies of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, government blatantly disregarded procurement laws of the country in the award of contracts and loans.

This follows the alleged approval of a GHS 10,459,500 million loan from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to the MacDan Shipping Company by the Finance Minister.

According to him: “He [Mr Ofori-Atta] has reduced the mandate and role of the Minister of Finance to some credit disbursement entity in order that they can reward as usual, the political cronies.”

Addressing the media on Wednesday, September 5, the Tamale South MP said government breached procurement processes and rules since most of the boards and Council of State institutions have not been constituted, including the ADB Board.

“Serious questions arise as to whether they have demonstrated respect to our procurement processes. Was the contract awarded using the sole-sourcing process? If the answer is yes, then the law requires the approval by the Public Procurement Authority. Where is the board of the Public Procurement Authority? We are not aware that it has been constituted,” he stated.

He was of the view that government declared zero tolerance for sole-sourcing and whether the contract was sole-sourcing or competitive tender, the government has still flouted the laws by its conduct on the contract.