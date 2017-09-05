Lebanese Community supports Ghana Institute of Journalism

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Lebanese Community has for the fifth time presented scholarships to 20 students in the faculty of journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

In his address at the Institute on Tuesday, HE Ali Halabi said “



It gives me much delight that we are helping to build a better society for these students and Ghanaians through the provision of quality education.

“The Lebanese community in Ghana believes that the promotion of freedom of speech is crucial in strengthening Ghana’s growing democracy. The media which is increasingly becoming vibrant is the catalyst for social stability and economic growth.”

He mentioned that the media is a very powerful institution and therefore must be handled by responsible and professional journalists who have the nation at heart.

This, he said has stirred the Lebanese community in Ghana to help raise a core of such professionals at the Ghana Institute of Journalism through its annual scholarship programme.

Fifteen undergraduate students and five post-graduate students benefited from this year’s scholarship package which covers the full tuition fees of the fifteen undergraduate students and 75% for the post-graduate students.



He added that “As a community, we have demonstrated over the years through our scholarship programme our commitment to improving the human resource of this country.

“Aside students in this institution, the Lebanese community has awarded similar scholarships to law students at the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“In addition, children of the martyrs of the Ghana Armed Forces and also children of Ghana’s Immigration and Police services are also being assisted by this scheme to complete their education as well as our graduated law students when joining the Ghana School of Law.”

He thanked the Rector, Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah and lecturers of GIJ for their support in sustaining the Award scheme.

Rector of the Institute Dr Wilberforce Dzisah thanked the Lebanse Community profusely for the gesture saying, “…indeed, this gestureof supporting needy but brilliant students has become a ritual through the pioneering efforts of HE Halabi, we are grateful.”

…a beneficiary thanked the Lebanese Community for the support and said, “What we do for ourselves, dies with us, but what do for others and the world, lives forever”-Albert Pine. This benevolent deed of the community towards the people of Ghana, would forever live in our grateful hearts.

“We also want to express our infinite gratitude to His Excellency Mr Ali Halabi, for his tireless commitment, not just to the success of this scheme, but also to the general welfare of the recipients.”