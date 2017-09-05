Kwesi Appiah refusing to give up on World Cup qualification

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-05

Coach Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504619402_744_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwesi Appiah admits Ghana face uphill task to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after the 1-1 stalemate with Congo though says they will keep going until it becomes impossible.

The Black Stars were expected to capitalise on Egypt’s slip to get back in contention for top spot in Group E, which guarantees qualification.

But instead they produced a lethargic performance to share the spoils with Congo in Kumasi.

“It’s very disappointing to drop points at this crucial stage of the qualifiers but in football you can never say never. The most important thing is to try and do the best you can.

Appiah also took time to explain why he picked Attamah Larweh, whose blunder led to Congolese goal, to start in an unfamiliar right back position.

“The moment John Boye was declared out of the match we thought it was important to strengthen the central defence and that’s why we opted to start Attamah (Joseph) on the right hand side of defence.”

“Attamah was considered based on the defenders we have and he was doing well in training. Harrison wasn’t fully fit, so I had to give Attamah the nod, but as you can see, the face of the game changed the moment I brought on Harrison.”

“However, sometime as a coach, you look at the performance of players at the training ground before you decide who best fits to start,” Appiah concluded.

Mathematically, it is still possible for Ghana to qualify. Black Stars – five points behind of leaders Uganda and four adrift of second-placed Egypt – must win all matches and hope others drop points.

The Black Stars face Congo in their return leg on Tuesday.