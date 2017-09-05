Ken Ofori-Atta gave GH¢10m ADB loan, contract without Board approval – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Minority in Parliament has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta of breaching the procurement Act when he awarded a GH¢10m COCOBOD contract to a private businessman.

At a press conference Tuesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs said the contract was given without the approval of the Public Procurement Authority.

Addressing the media, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the contract given to McDan Shipping Company Limited, did not pass through the Central Tender Review committee.

The MPs say the contract was awarded on June 9, 2017, but the Review committee which is to do the approval was only constituted on August 1, 2017.

“There is a breach of the procurement process …..it is clear that this government is not respecting procurement laws” he called the attention of the media.

The Minority said the Finance Minister also approved a GH¢10million loan from adb Bank to be given to McDan Shipping again without the approval of the Board.

They pointed out, the adb Bank does not even have a Board.

The NDC MPs said the approval exposes the bank to possible collapse in granting the GH¢10 million cedis loan to one of his political cronies.