Ken Agyapong ‘will capsize NPP boat before 2020’ – NPP Organizer aspirant

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Kwaku Antwi-Otoo

2017-09-05

A Greater Accra Regional Organizer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has explained that the maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, “will capsize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s boat by 2020”.

Nathaniel Tetteh Bossah said, “these are the kind of people the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo talked about at the NPP’s National Delegate Conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region, that he would not allow any saboteurs to capsize the boat since he is the captain”.

The President at the just-ended National Delegates’ Conference held in Cape Coast at served notice to his appointees that he will not countenance saboteurs in his government whose action and inaction would derail the sacrifices of people who worked tirelessly to secure victory for the party.

The President reiterated that as the captain of the ship that has been tasked to transform the fortunes of the people of Ghana, he would not allow anyone to “capsize our boat”.

“I am the captain of the boat [and] I am not allowing anybody to capsize our boat”, President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

Speaking on the development, the Greater Accra Regional aspiring Organizer chastised the two NPP fire brands over their actions, saying, “it is destroying the government and they must stop”.

“He [Ken Agyapong] should use his media houses promote what the government is doing rather destroying it and these are the kind of people Nana Addo talked about at the Conference that he would not allow saboteurs to sink the boat but from the look of thing, Mr. Ken Agyapong is sinking the boat”.

“He is in the boat and wants to sink it. He is not promoting the things the government is doing, but rather destroying the same government you are in. Things such as the settlements of debts at the NHIS, NHIA, and School Feeding are all there to talk about. Good programmes such as the Planting for Food, Free SHS which will start soon and payment of debt at N-Gas in Nigeria, are all there to promote but he is not promoting these”, the Greater Accra Regional Communications Team Member explained.

He said “he is a party member so he should promote the party but because he is a saboteur and wants to capsize boat, he is destroying the party”.

Mr. Tetteh Bossah argued that if there is corruption in the party, he [Kennedy Agyapong], should help in fighting it internally because he is part of the party instead of always accusing people in the media of being corrupt.

He added that if they have any complaints they should use the internal mechanisms to resolve it instead of washing the dirty lineage in public.

The NPP youth noted that the former President, John Agyekum Kufour, at the just ended National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region, advised that “we should not wash our dirty lineage outside, but look at what a Member of Parliament of our party is doing. It is a disgrace to the party”.

Few weeks after the conference things have moved from bad to worse with accusations and counter accusations of corruption in the NPP.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong last week accused unnamed staffer at the Flagstaff House of demanding $20,000 from an unnamed investor before allowing the person to see President Akufo-Addo and also accused the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, of collecting monies from foreign investors, stating, the National Identification Authority (NIA), under the Ministry of Communications disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful in a press statement on the 1st of September denied claims by the outspoken MP daring him to provide evidence to support his claim, saying, “I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations”, she noted.

Following the allegations, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service invited the Assin Central legislature to come and substantiate claims of corruption at the Flagstaff House.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong was invited alongside another NPP fire brand and musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, for allegedly making allegations against two presidential staffers at the Flagstaff House.

Musician and an ardent supporter of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, A-Plus in a Facebook post last Saturday accused the two deputies – Francis Asenseo-Boakye and Abu Jinapor – of being “corrupt”.

The appointees under investigation are Minister of Communications who the CID invited were, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and the two Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor.

But after the reaction from Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has denied reports of ever accusing the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful or any other government official of being corrupt and also cautioned the police to be careful with the agenda they are setting.

“I have never given any evidence against Ursula that she has taken bribe; I have never given any evidence against Asenso or Abu Jinapor so who is saying this? If the police are not careful, the way I will treat them, they will regret. I believe the police are setting their own agenda because they were even asking me if I have any information on Abu. Nobody has invited me”, he stressed.