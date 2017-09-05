Jordan Ayew hospitalized after suspected food poisoning

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-05

Black Stars and Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew has been hospitalized after food poisoning.

Ayew who was part of Ghana’s team in last Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Congo which ended 1-1 pulled out of Black Stars’ trip for the reverse fixture after he complained of Stomach upset.

The former Aston Villa man has since then been hospitalized and he is undergoing treatment.

Ghana after three games have amassed 2 points and they are behind Uganda (7) and Egypt (6).