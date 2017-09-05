Joe Ghartey honoured | General News 2017-09-05

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

The Bethany Methodist Church at Esikado in the Western Region on Sunday honoured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey and his wife Efua Ghartey in appreciation and recognition of their meritorious and dedicated services to the Church and the people of the area.

They were presented with a citation, which was read by the Superintendent Minister of the Church, Rev Comfort Ruth Quartey-Papafio at a thanksgiving service organized in their honour.

The citation read: “Hon Joe Ghartey, a lawyer by profession, you are the first Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan constituency, which office you have held since 2004. You served as Deputy Attorney General from 2005-2006; Attorney General from 2006-2009 and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, 2013 – January 2017. Currently, you are the Minister for Railways Development”.

It continued “We proudly salute you, Mrs Efua Ghartey, a daughter of the manse and lawyer of reputable standing. You are currently President of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association, the Chair of the Bible Society of Ghana National Council and Chair, United Bible Society Global Board. As an outstanding supportive wife, your support, we believe, has propelled your husband to attain such a height”.

The citation added “On this occasion, the Superintendent Minister, the leaders and the entire membership of the Bethany Methodist Church Essikado, celebrate your outstanding achievements. We recognize your tireless efforts and your exceptional contributions towards the development of our dear nation, Ghana”.

The Essikado-Ketan MP, who was visibly overwhelmed by the church’s initiative, remarked that he was delighted that he attended his thanksgiving service while he was alive.

“I know thanksgiving services are normally organized for the dead after their burial. But I am happy to attend my thanksgiving service while I am alive. In fact I will never stop thanking this church and the people of Essikado for the honour done me and my wife. This is the greatest honour I have received in my life”.

Hon Joe Ghartey continued “About 25 years ago today, September 3, I got married to my beautiful wife. The two of us were working at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s chambers at Adabraka in Accra as young lawyers and I am so excited we are being honoured on the occasion of our 25th marriage anniversary”.

He attributed his achievements in life so far to the doings of the Lord and encouraged the congregation to worship God in truth adding that God would make everything beautiful in His time.

He commended the Methodist Church for its contribution to national development, particularly in education and health.

Rt. Rev. Daniel De-Graft Brace, Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church explained that the church had decided to appreciate its members who have distinguished themselves in their areas of operations.