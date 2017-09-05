I will resign from NPP if A Plus provides evidence to police – Abronye

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has said he will resign from the NPP if musician, Kwame A Plus provides evidence of corruption allegation against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

According to him, Kwame A Plus has no evidence to provide to the CID because his allegations are lies which is borne out of hatred.

“I can confidently say that A Plus has no evidence to support his claims. He is a liar and his allegations are all lies and so if he is able to provide correct evidence to the police, I will resign from the party. I’m daring him because I know he has no evidence” he said.

Controversial musician born Kwame Asare Obeng is expected to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today September 5, 2017 to adduce evidence to back his corruption allegations against two appointees in government.



A-Plus took to Facebook last week to accuse the Deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt, in very harsh words.

“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid deputy chief of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you (sic),” A-Plus said in the post.

But Francis Asenso-Boakye, one of the accused, rejected the claims describing them as unsubstantiated.

After receiving severe backlash from the public including some members of the government, A-Plus apologized to the President for his actions, admitting that he used the wrong platform to voice out his concerns.

But Abronye DC disclosed that A-Plus desperately wanted a contract at the Controller and Accountant General Department to print public sector workers payslip of which the Chief of Staff Francis Asenso-Boakye refused.

And he believes it’s the reason he is making wild allegations against them.



Abronye DC further appealed to the police to prosecute A Plus if he fails to provide evidence to back his claims.

“Kwame A Plus must be taught a lesson and so if he fails to provide proper evidence which I know he doesn’t have, then he needs to prosecuted for making unfounded allegations against public officers,” he said on Accra based Neat FM.