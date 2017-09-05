I have never met any hard working person like Omane Boamah – Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

A former Deputy Education Minister has doffed his hat to the former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah for how he conducted himself in every position he occupied while in government.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking on Asempa FM late afternoon show ‘Ekosii sen’ hosted by Kojo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) said: ” I have never met any hard working person in my life like my senior brother, Omane Boamah. In fact, if there’s one person I have admired so much in our government then I tell you it’s our former Communications Minister”.

The North Tongu MP reacting to concerns that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the media war with then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), wondered why some people would blame Omane Boamah.

“I know the capabilities of Omane Boamah, he is the hardworking type, he was always on us looking for information. As a science student he could easily grasp the issue and translate it down but as a human institution as our party was, people either deliberately or innocently vilified him and it’s sad it happened that way because I know him to be the best,” the former Deputy Information Minister confessed.

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa did not blame anyone for the party’s defeat. He was of the view that “the voter must have bought what the NPP promised as against the reality told by President John Mahama and the NDC at that time”. He also lauded colleagues like Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Ato Sarpong for how they held their acts together.

“Felix communicated well; Ato Sarpong was also abreast with the technology. In fact, they all did well,” he stated.

Samuel Ablakwa pleaded with party members to conduct themselves well while they prepare to win power and offer good governance.