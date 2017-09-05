Head of Local Government Service tours Districts in Ashanti Region

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: gbcghana.com

2017-09-05

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Local Government Service Head <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504586465_189_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, has paid working visits to seven District Assemblies in the Ashanti Region.

The visit forms part of a nationwide familiarization tour to District Assemblies by the Head of Service, designed to enable him to interact with staff to ascertain at first-hand, information on their work and to share his vision with them.

The Assemblies he visited were Asante Akim Central, Ejisu-Juaben, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai and Obuasi Municipal Assemblies, as well as Asante Akim South and Asante Akim North Districts.

Dr. Ato Arthur in his interaction with the staff raised a number of issues and informed officers about the ongoing staff reshuffle, which is to improve the performance of the Assemblies.

He also mentioned the poor performances of most of the Assemblies, in the area of revenue mobilization and urged them to have realistic revenue forecast and projections, using reliable data, as well as instituting measures to plug ‘revenue and financial leakages’ for improved revenue mobilization.

The Head of Service commended Assemblies, which introduced the electronic biometric clocking devices to check lateness and absenteeism, adding that, it was important for Assemblies to be security conscious and put in place measures to eliminate theft, waste and misuse of resources.

He stressed on the need for Assemblies to prioritise the training of staff with a little portion of their Internally Generated Funds to build their capacities and skills to improve productivity.

Dr. Ato Arthur cautioned against the misuse of social media during productive hours and called for the adoption of good working ethics by staff.

He charged the staff to improve and strive for excellence in service delivery and as well as rallying behind the new Chief Executives to enable them to succeed.

Some members of staff of the Assemblies visited were given the opportunity to ask questions to seek clarification on issues of concern.

The Chief Executives commended the visit by the Head of the Service and his team and reiterated their commitment to adhere to the Policy Frameworks of the Service and the judicious use of resources available.

The Head of Service, since his appointment, has met the Coordinating Directors of the 10 Regional Coordinating Councils and the key staff members of the Local Government Service.

He was accompanied by the Chief Director, Joseph Dasanah and some senior officers of the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS).