GPHA, stakeholders engage Abossey Okai spare part dealers on paperless port

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: EOP

2017-09-05

As part of sensitisation programmes for shippers on the paperless transactions at the ports of Ghana, the Ghana Shippers Authority has educated traders in Abossey Okai who are mainly into the importation of vehicles and spare parts.



The education which was attended by hundreds of spare part dealers was to inform the importers on what they need to know as the country goes paperless at its ports.

Officials from the Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, custom divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and Freight Forwarders Association took the traders through the new clearance process and the benefit that they will derive from it.

The Head of Shipper Services at the Ghana Shippers Authority, Naa Densua Ayittey said the authority organised the interaction to assure the importers that the paperless transaction will reduce the cost of doing business.

The Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of programmes and planning, Richard Yawutse admonished importers to declare the right quantities they import to as to facilitate the clearance process.

He said the paperless transactions at the port will be supported by reliable internet connectivity.

The Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager of GPHA, Abena Serwaa Opoku-Fosu said the port authority is committed to creating an enabling environment for those who do business in the port.

The importers also expressed some concerns they have in clearing their goods at the ports of Ghana.