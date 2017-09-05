GOIL donates to Chief Imam

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The leading oil marketing company in Ghana, GOIL, has donated quantities of food items to the National Chief Imam towards the celebration of this year’s Eid Al Adha.

The items were 15 cartons of assorted drinks, 14 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil, 10 cartons of mineral water, and six cartons of tomato paste.



Others include two cartons of Lipton tea, two bags of Sugar, two cartons of Milo, and two cartons of Milk.

Presenting the items, Erasmus Ofori Sarkwa, Head of Finance at GOIL, who indicated that GOIL as an indigenous company believes in sharing its fruit with Ghanaians through corporate social responsibility endeavours.

He entreated the general public to continue to support GOIL by purchasing its quality fuel.

The items were received by the Chief Imam’s Special Assistant Sheikh Muhammed Munir Dan-Alpha.