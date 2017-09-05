Go ahead and sue government – Ken Agyapong dares Exton Cubic

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-05

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504638467_778_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has asked the management of Exton Cubic Group to go ahead and prove to the courts why its license to mine at Kyekyewere, Mpasaso and Kyirayaso all in the Ashanti region need not to be revoked.

In a new twist to a never ending drama on bauxite exploration in Ghana, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has declared as invalid and of no effect, a mining lease granted Exton Cubic Ltd.

He had early on approved of the exploration and urged his colleague, the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, who had ordered for the seizure of Exton Cubic’s equipment to release them to the company.

After consulting with the Attorney General, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister on Monday, September 4, made a u-turn, and in a media, briefing described the mining contract issued to Exton Cubic as invalid.

However, speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday, the outspoken MP indicated that despite the errors on the part of some officials at the Lands Ministry in issuing the license, the company should have also known better.

According to him, in as much as their decision to head to court is in order, they (Exton Cubic) should also make public how they got the contract.

“I think their decision to head to court is in order. They should run and sue government but should make sure and tell us how the contract was awarded to them and those behind because proper procedures need to be followed. I will repeat it again, that I don’t hate Ibrahim Mahama but we need to be fair in this country” he stressed.