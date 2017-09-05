GJA cautions journalists over smear campaigns against local businesses

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Ghanaian journalists have been urged to avoid the practice of using the media as a tool to wage ‘smear campaigns’ against individuals, especially local businesses and individuals, who have made substantial contributions towards the growth of the economy.

To this end, GJA entreated journalists to understand that a successful business was critical to the growth of the media.

A statement issued at the weekend in Accra by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and signed by its President, Affail Monney, gave the caution.

While the GJA applauded what it described as the ‘courageous manner’ in which journalists were probing into cases of financial loss to the state, it called for extreme caution and circumspection.

The exercise of circumspection on the part of journalists, the statement averred, would prevent the situation where certain people are pronounced guilty by the media even before they are tried in a competent court of law.

“The stories must also be balanced; ensuring at all times the perspectives of all the parties at the centre of such investigative reporting are frankly represented,” it stressed.

According to the statement, it was equally important that all facts of such investigative reportage are “fully verified” before they are churned out.

The statement, however, cautioned against trials by the media of business persons.

Such trials, it explained, has the potential to do ‘serious reputational injury’ to business persons.

“It [such media trial] can also ignite a backlash of suits or legal wrangling from aggrieved persons,” it added.

This, the statement pointed out, must be avoided by journalists.

According to the statement, investigative journalism and anti-corruption crusade were laden with risks.

“Much as we encourage journalists in such crusades not to be deterred by the challenges, we expect them to be strictly guided by the ethical values and especially the GJA Code of Ethics,” it advised.

The adherence to ethical principles, it stressed, will serve as a shield to the investigative journalist and provide the cover of credibility to his/her work.

Against this background, the statement cautioned against trail of people in the media, stressing that such practice brings in its wake serious implications for media freedom and responsible journalism.