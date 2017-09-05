Ghanaian-US joint venture to build 218 houses at Ayi Mensah

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

In its bid to address Ghana’s housing deficit, a local real estate developer, BlackIvy Ghana Limited, has formed a joint venture with its counterpart from the United States, Mercury Estates, to construct 218 houses in Accra.

The gated community, which will be known as the Ayi Mensah Park, is located at the foot of the Aburi Mountain which is about 25 minutes’ drive from the Kotoka International Airport.

The Ayi Mensah Park development will consist of 1-bedroom luxury condos, 2-bedroom terrace townhomes and 3-bedroom semi-detached townhomes.

The designs for the Park includes open floor plans; gourmet kitchens with deep basin sinks and modern appliances; covered outdoor kitchen; engineered stone countertops; master bedroom suite with dual vanities; spacious closets and terrace balconies with mountain views.

The President of IndigoHomes, a division of BlackIvy, Mr. Anthony Okyere expressed their readiness to reduce Ghana’s over 1.7 million housing deficit.

He said the place was a carefully crafted gated community with security, amenities, and conveniences of modern living, adding that it had been designed to give residents a home they would love and a lifestyle they would cherish. The Ayi Mensah Park community began with a notion of a community built around a significant park and garden walks linking residents to the central park.

Mr Okyere said the place had green spaces to provide ambiance for both active and passive uses, including a large central lawn surrounded by lush gardens, playgrounds, a sports court, a swimming pool and a clubhouse.

“The design of green spaces draws on the rich palette of plant material that thrives in Ghana and indeed on site, including the preservation of a mature Baobab tree within the central park,” he said.

Admitting that the cost of building material has shot up with the cedi depreciation, Mr. Okyere advised estate developers in the country to be innovative with their business approach, adding that a sure way of mitigating the spiraling cost of building materials is to buy in bulk when prices are low.