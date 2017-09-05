Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban faces two months out after surgery

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has been ruled out of a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing a surgery on a broken foot bone.

The 23-year-old Leeds United is set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering the setback during his side’s 2-0 win at Sunderland on August 19.

Following the surgery, Ekuban is expected to be out for another two months, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, as he starts his recovery period.

Ekuban has made a positive impression at Elland Road during his short time at the club, but is now facing a major interruption in his Leeds career.

United took time to assess the damage but decided to commit Ekuban to surgery at the start of the international break.

The Ghanaian forward, who joined Leeds in a £500,000 move from Chievo in July, will spend the next two months recovering with the aim of being back in full first-team contention before Christmas.