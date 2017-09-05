Ghana Shippers Authority holds seminar on air cargo trade facilitation

Ghana Shippers Authority has held a seminar on air cargo trade facilitation to educate shippers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504652416_337_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Shippers Authority has held a seminar on air cargo trade facilitation to educate shippers on how to expedite shipping in the country.

The seminar also afforded participants the opportunity to interact with the various stakeholders in the air cargo trade facilitation and have better understanding of the clearance process.

The head of Shipper Services at the Ghana Shippers Authority, Naa Densua Ayitey said air cargo plays a vital role in the demand and supply chain, hence, the need for stakeholders to provide efficient services.

The President of GUTA Nana Dr. Barima Ameyaw requested that importers be consulted when new fees and charges are being brought up by government agencies.

Resource persons from the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Airport Company and Ghana Aviation spoke on how to make shipping easier when goods arrive at the cargo village.

قالب وردپرس

Comments