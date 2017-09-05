Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba takes swipe at coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504630291_979_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has taken a subtle dig at Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah after the team’s disappointing display against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier last Friday.

Ghana needed a late Thomas Partey’s strike to earn a point against the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after playing poorly for the large part of the encounter.

The result left Ghana’s hopes of making their fouth-consecutive global football mundial in tatters after picking just two points from three matches of Group E, five points adrift of leaders Uganda.

In an interview with Happy FM, the 49- year-old former Hearts of Oak shot stopper expressed his disappointment with the tactical approach of the coach in the game.

“Playing football is one thing and being a coach is another. You must be trained to be a good coach,” says Damba.

Kwesi Appiah will lead the Black Stars today in the return encounter at the Stade Municipal Kinbele.

