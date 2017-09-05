‘Do not reject the Black Stars please’- Bright Addae pleads with Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Italy based Ghanaian midfielder, Bright Addae, has pleaded with Ghanaians not to reject the Black Stars despite the toothless nature of the national team.

The Ascoli Pichio enforcer called on Ghanaians to provide a shoulder for the troubled Black Stars players to lean as the team finds its missing soul.

The 2009 under 20 FIFA World Cup winner pleaded with Ghanaians not to turn their back on the team since that will be injurious to the image of the team.

The Serie B based anchor man backed Ghanaians for their reluctance towards affairs of the Black Stars but politely suggested the nation’s fan base throw their weight behind the team in these troubled times.

“Ghanaians have every right to make their feelings clear because that will make the team strong and competitive once again. The fans are a key pillar of any club side not to even think of a national team.

“All I am saying is that, Ghanaians should not turn their back towards the team at this crucial time. Yes the team is not performing as we expected but let’s keep the support and try to find an escape route from these troubles. Hopefully, the team secures an impressive win today in Congo to play down the troubles”, Addae told Ghana Crusader exclusively.

The Black Stars are win less in the opening three matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers compounded by a disjointed 1-1 drawn game with Congo in Kumasi on Friday.

The Ghanaians will be looking to keep their slim hopes of joining the plane to Russia with an emphatic win in Brazzaville whiles hoping for a stalemate in Alexandria in the other tie between Egypt and Uganda.