Daniel Ogbarmey appointed SEC boss

Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh has been appointed Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr Tetteh succeeds Dr Adu Anane-Antwi who retired in 2016. Mr Tetteh has been Vice President of Databank Financial Services for years, the same firm co-founded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He has also been Executive Director and Head of Databank Asset Management Services Ltd (DAMSEL) from 2008.

Mr Ogbarmey will also serve as a member of the Board for SEC according to a letter sighted by ClassFMOnline.com dated August 9.

President’s nominee, Dr Yeboa Amoa, will be there Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include First Deputy Director-General Hamdaratu Zakaria, Second Deputy Director-General Paul Ababio, Bank of Ghana representative Dr Johnson Asiama, representative from the Finance Ministry Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, representative from Registrar-General’s Department Jemima Mamaa Oware, President’s nominee (lawyer) Prof Kofi Quarshigah, President’s nominee (chartered accountant) Augustine Addo, President’s nominee (academic researcher) Dr Joe Amoako-Tuffour and President’s nominee Delia Awoyaa Assimeh.