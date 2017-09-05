Customs staff redeployed after outbursts by clearing agents

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

The Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed of plans to redeploy staff to the Tema Port to facilitate the clearing process there.

The Customs, on Monday, September 4, 2017 reduced its staff stationed at the Long Room of the Tema Port following the start of the paperless clearing system.

This was among others expected to reduce the human interface and corruption associated with the former clearing process.

But some freight forwarders expressed their displeasure at the development.



They argued that the limited staff strength accumulated the workload for the available customs officials and led to delays.

However, the Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Richard Yawtse explains that the outfit is working to correct the trend.

He again indicated that the ultimate phase of the paperless system will see the collapse of the Long Room at the Tema Port.

“So that we can manage the transition and also hold onto the backlog so that we can clearly determine who is working on what at any particular point in time. If we put all the officers in compliance in one room, that will be difficult to determine. Ultimately every compliance officer will leave Tema in actual fact as the directive from the Vice President indicates that the Long Room will cease to exist,” he explained.

Mr. Yawtse however assured that the redeployment should address all backlogs by the end of the week. “In this transition, we have moved the officers so that they can be accustomed to the new system…That backlog should not last more than a week.”