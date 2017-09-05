Corruption allegations: A Plus provides evidence to CID

Kwame A Plus was invited by CID on Tuesday September 5 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504632816_708_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwame A Plus insists Deputy Chiefs of Staff John Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, are corrupt and has provided evidence to the police to that effect.

A Plus, who was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, September 5, said: “I just gave a statement and provided the evidence they needed and it’s best that we allow the Police to do their work. I gave my evidence and told them why I said the people are corrupt and that was it.”

He maintains that news circulating that he said the two accepted bribes were fake as the corruption allegations he levelled against them has nothing to do with bribe.

“Now the people go out there and they want to use me, they say A Plus says he didn’t accuse the people of taking bribe, of course I never accused them of receiving bribe, I accused them of being corrupt, there is a difference between bribery and corruption and it doesn’t mean I have apologised for calling anyone corrupt,” he told journalists.

